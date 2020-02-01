Jerome Boateng SLAPS Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka in the face

Bayern Munich became the centre of controversy on Wednesday after photos on social media emerged of Jerome Boateng slapping Leon Goretzka in the face during training.

The 2014 World Cup winner became incensed after Goretzka mistimed a challenge during a small-sided game, which led to Boateng swinging out at his team-mate.

According to German publication BILD, Goretzka was originally angry after arguing with Thomas Muller over a penalty decision – with the former dismissively gesturing back to the veteran.

There was a brawl in training today: Goretzka went into a challenge & fouled Boateng without the ball. The latter reacted and hit Goretzka with his hand to the face.

Robert Lewandowski was first to jump in and pull Boateng away. Flick then intervened and talked to Boateng [Bild] pic.twitter.com/KTvgVoadmz

Boateng was quick to defend Muller and then just ten minutes later during a training game, Goretzka went in studs up on the German defender.

Boateng did not take the tackle well and reacted by hitting Goretzka square in the face with an open hand.

The report claims that Robert Lewandowski was quick to jump in and intervene while manager Hans Flick also calmed the pair down before talking to the Bayern centre back.

However just moments after the pictures emerged of the training ground bust-up, Goretzka was rapid to play it down by posting a picture of him smiling alongside Boateng while mimicking his team-mates punch.

Flick will be hoping the bust-up was just a heat of the moment thing, and that the pair have already put their differences aside as they bid to retain the Bundesliga title.

The Bundesliga giants take on Mainz away on Saturday afternoon, sitting just one point behind league leaders RB Leipzig with 15 matches remaining.

Bayern head into the Mainz clash in fine form, scoring nine goals in their last two matches – thrashing Schalke 5-0 and seeing off Hertha Berlin 4-0 away from home.

The Allianz Arena outfit have won their last five Bundesliga matches and will not be going down without a fight after a turbulent start to the season.