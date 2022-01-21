Jerry Jones appears to have said something incriminating about Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has never been afraid to express his true feelings.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, he demonstrated this.

Jones made some interesting comments about the Cowboys’ coaching staff this morning when discussing the team’s needs.

He didn’t say who he was referring to, but it sounds like he was aiming a shot at Mike McCarthy.

“Let me be clear, one of my pet peeves is when people say things like, ‘Well, we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we’ve got to work on this,’ and I don’t agree,” Jones said.

“I want those issues to be acknowledged and addressed after we play Tampa in the first game or the sixth game.”

I don’t want to wait until we’re out of season to address what we’re doing or not doing.

All of that is present and accounted for in my work.

That’s how I do it; as you know, I’m the one who has to make the final decision in these coaches.”

McCarthy told reporters earlier this week that his top priority this offseason is to cut down on penalties.

“Our No. 1 priority,” says the author.

The penalties will be a top priority moving forward, according to McCarthy.

“There were a lot of them.”

According to Jones’ comments on 105.3 The Fan, he wanted McCarthy to resolve this issue before the playoffs began.