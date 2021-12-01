Jerry Jones expresses his displeasure with Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones expresses his strong feelings about Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the thick of the NFC playoff race, leading the NFC East by a comfortable margin.

Dak Prescott, the star quarterback, is responsible for a large part of that success.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is well aware that Prescott is the man in charge in Dallas.

He appeared on 105.3 The Fan earlier this afternoon and discussed his starting quarterback.

“I’m glad we’ve got him, boy,” says the narrator.

Jones described him as “one of the best.”

“I thought he was the deciding difference in getting us back in position to have a chance to win the game (vs. the Raiders).”

And that’s exactly what we’ve requested of him.”

