Jerry Jones’ Immediate Reaction To The Cowboys’ Loss Is Captured On Video

Jerry Jones’ Reaction To The Cowboys’ Loss Is Captured On Video

If you despise the Dallas Cowboys, there are probably few things that make you happier than seeing team owner Jerry Jones cry after a loss.

Last night, he didn’t let us down.

Jones was seen shuffling through the ATandT Stadium hallway, looking as sad as you’d expect.

He made a brief stop to speak with reporters and expressed his disappointment.

“I’m going to make this in a flash.”

“I’m very disappointed,” he expressed his disappointment.

It’s difficult to tell, but Jones appeared to be crying based on his expression.

We know some Cowboys fans are, so it wouldn’t surprise us if Jerry was as well.

