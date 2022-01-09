Trending
Infosurhoy

Jerry Jones is being slammed for his pre-game Dak Prescott remark.

0
By on Sports

Jerry Jones is under fire for a pregame Dak Prescott remark.

On Saturday night against the Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not want any of his starters to leave the field.

When asked if quarterback Dak Prescott would play into the fourth quarter before the game, he said yes, and that his team was in it to win and improve.

“We’re coming in here tonight to get better,” Jones said.

“Our best players will be on the field, and they’ll be there for a long time.”

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Comments are closed.