Jerry Jones is being slammed for his pre-game Dak Prescott remark.

Jerry Jones is under fire for a pregame Dak Prescott remark.

On Saturday night against the Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not want any of his starters to leave the field.

When asked if quarterback Dak Prescott would play into the fourth quarter before the game, he said yes, and that his team was in it to win and improve.

“We’re coming in here tonight to get better,” Jones said.

“Our best players will be on the field, and they’ll be there for a long time.”

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the @1053thefan pregame show said he expects Dak Prescott to still be playing in the fourth quarter. “We’re going in here to get better tonight. … The best we’ve got are gonna be on the field and they’re gonna be on the field a long time.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

If I die before I’m 40, it’s because of Jerry Jones. https://t.co/lk21nhAPbb — Rayne Man (@CantStopDaRayne) January 9, 2022

great, gonna be nervous all night https://t.co/bQj0bcrVq8 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 9, 2022

“We are gonna let our QB take unnecessary shots to his ribs, groin and knees. I love football.” https://t.co/ehmEULWRv9 — Treb (@treblaw) January 9, 2022

This would be kinda dumb https://t.co/oKpHZGBOle — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 9, 2022

It’s always gonna be weird to me that Jerry Jones is making these level decisions https://t.co/FtfUPEaVdE — 🆀🆄🅰🅽 (@thehalestone) January 9, 2022

I’ll be furious if Dak isn’t pulled after the 1st half https://t.co/Xgrxd5IDLy — Master (@MasterTes) January 9, 2022

we will see said the blind man https://t.co/eqbtVD2Cr9 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 9, 2022