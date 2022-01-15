Jerry Jones knows who he’d hire to replace Mike McCarthy, according to a report.

If the Cowboys fail to meet their postseason expectations, Jerry Jones has already lined up a replacement coach.

Mike, don’t worry about the pressure.

This postseason, Jones has stated that the Cowboys must win the Super Bowl or go home.

For a team that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since 1996, that’s a tall order.

Also keep in mind that the Cowboys will almost certainly have to beat teams like the Buccaneers and Packers to make it to the Super Bowl, which they will only be able to do if they defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Despite the fact that the Cowboys’ odds are stacked against them, Jones is confident that this is their year.

If McCarthy fails to get Dallas far into the playoffs, Jones has already lined up a replacement.

Jones will consider promoting Kellen Moore to head coach if McCarthy is fired due to a poor postseason performance, according to a CBS Sports source.

“Don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later if this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should,” a source close to Jones told CBS Sports.

“He doesn’t want to be separated from him.”

