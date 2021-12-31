Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Taking The Internet By Storm

The Dallas Cowboys are planning a low-key New Year’s Eve.

Dalton Schultz, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, offered his teammates some brutally honest advice earlier this week.

“Make wise choices.”

He said at a press conference on Wednesday, “Don’t go out and do stupid s***.”

Jerry Jones appears to be on the same page as the president.

In an interview with 103.5 The Fan on Friday morning, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner revealed his plans for New Year’s Eve.

“Jerry Jones is going to be a quiet, simple boy tonight.”

In contrast to (past) New Year’s Eves in my life, I’m going to be cautious.

Tonight, I’m just going to smell the roses.

“It won’t hurt if I miss a dance because I’ve danced my soles off,” he explained.

