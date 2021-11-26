Jerry Jones’ Post-Losses Remarks Get a Reaction From The NFL World

Jerry Jones voiced his displeasure with the officiating in Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys vs.

The game of the Las Vegas Raiders is very clear.

On Thursday, the Cowboys lost in overtime to the Raiders, 36-33.

With the loss, Dallas fell to 7-4 on the season, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5.

Several dubious penalties were called throughout the game, making it a contentious affair.

Late in the game, a crucial pass interference call helped the Raiders extend their game-winning drive.

Following the game, Jones was not a happy man.

The officiating was, at best, mediocre, according to most fans.

The Cowboys’ defense, on the other hand, made a number of errors.

“They were scumbags.

I didn’t see the refs leave D-Jax wide open or miss throwstacklesdrop passes, however.

For the Raiders, they were equally bad.

One Cowboys fan tweeted, “We still had a chance to win.”

“We racked up 500 yards of offense.”

Another fan tweeted, “Jerry, the Raiders didn’t just throw the ball up to get penalties to create big plays.”

Another fan added, “Good coaches see how the game is called and adjust accordingly.”

Jones may face a fine as a result of his postgame comments.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will try to rebound against the Saints next week.

The NFL Community Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Post-Losses Statement

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Anthony Brown’s fourth DPI penalty of the game 😬pic.twitter.com/ZnjmKUQwja — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2021