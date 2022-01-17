Jerry Jones’ Postgame Admission Is Met With Criticism Around The NFL

Jerry Jones’ Postgame Admission Is Met With Mixed Reactions Around The NFL

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is likely to take some time to process everything before making any changes to the organization.

Jones hinted at a possible coaching change after the 49ers’ wild-card loss on Sunday, but he isn’t ready to discuss it yet.

Jones stated, “I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this time.”

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Postgame Admission

