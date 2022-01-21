Jerry Jones questioned Mike McCarthy about what he’d been told.

Mike McCarthy was asked what Jerry Jones had told him.

This week, there has been a lot of talk about Mike McCarthy’s future with the Dallas Cowboys.

He’ll be back for the 2022 season, it appears.

McCarthy was asked if he spoke with Jerry Jones about his job status on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday morning.

His response was extremely telling.

McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he is “full speed ahead.”

“Of course, we talked about the game’s disappointment.

“Everything that needed to be discussed was discussed.”

McCarthy isn’t going anywhere, based on his response.

