Jerry Jones Refuses to Respond to a Key Question About This Year’s Team

Jerry Jones Refuses to Answer a Key Question Regarding This Year’s Team

With an 11-4 record on the season, the Dallas Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East title and are widely regarded as one of the league’s best teams.

Some fans and analysts have even suggested that this year’s squad is on par with the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning teams from the 1990s.

Jerry Jones, the longtime owner of the Cowboys, was hesitant to respond when asked about the comparisons, but he didn’t dismiss them either.

Jones said on 103.5 The FAN, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota, “I’m hesitant just because I don’t want to jinx it as much as anything.”

“As we sit here today, the most encouraging aspect of our situation is our talent availability.”

