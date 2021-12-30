Jerry Jones’ Remarks About Washington Provoke Reactions From Around The NFL

The Washington Redskins brought their custom benches to ATandT Stadium for their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

That move, it’s safe to say, did not benefit them.

On NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Washington was annihilated by Dallas, losing 56-14.

The Cowboys were led by Dak Prescott, who threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing attempts.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Washington bringing its heated benches to Dallas two days after the team’s statement win.

He gave a fantastic response.

“Those benches, I just assume we’ll keep them if we can lock them down and keep them there permanently,” Jones said.

“Those benches have worked out well for us.”

Jones’ remarks have gotten a lot of positive feedback.

The fact that he took a shot at the Cowboys’ division rivals was well received by most NFL fans.

“The Washington Redskins and their supporters were already a farce.

“I’m not sure how anyone can take that team or fan base seriously after this whole bench thing and getting beat 56-14,” one fan said.

