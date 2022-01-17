Jerry Jones Responds To The Cowboys’ Sunday Night Loss

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ Sunday Night Loss

Jerry Jones isn’t happy.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas was eliminated in the Wild Card Round by San Francisco, making it a one-and-done postseason once more.

“Absolutely, utterly depressing.

On Sunday night, the Cowboys owner said something unexpected.

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys Loss On Sunday Night

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “Extremely, extremely disappointing. And surprising.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022