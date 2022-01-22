Jerry Jones Says It Like It Is About WR Amari Cooper

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, expressed his displeasure with how the 2021 season ended on a local radio show on Friday morning.

Jones chastised the entire coaching staff, implying that McCarthy, the head coach, had failed to make necessary adjustments throughout the season.

“Let me be clear, one of my pet peeves is when people say things like, ‘Well, we have to work on this in the offseason, we have to work on this.’ I don’t agree with that,” Jones said.

“I want those issues to be acknowledged and addressed after we play Tampa in the first game or the sixth game.”

Jones had no mercy on anyone, including wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper’s performance during the 2021 season was criticized by the Cowboys’ owner.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, only quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to be in Jerry’s good graces.

When asked about Dak’s ability to lead the team to a Super Bowl, Jones said, “Dak has the skill to make it happen.”

Will Jerry make major changes for the 2022 season?

