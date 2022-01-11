Jerry Jones Speaks Out About The Cowboys’ Kicking Problems

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ Kicking Problems

The performance of veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein has to be one of the Dallas Cowboys’ major concerns as they head into the NFL playoffs.

This season, Zuerlein has missed a career-high six extra points, three of which have come in the last four games.

Although Zuerlein’s field goal percentage of 82.9 percent is on par with his career average, he is only 2-for-5 on kicks of 50 yards or more.

Early in the season, the 34-year-old “Legatron” made a few clutch kicks, but his recent play has Cowboys fans worried.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has expressed faith in Zuerlein, but team owner Jerry Jones admitted today on the radio that the team has some reservations.

Jones, on the other hand, described Zuerlein as a “sound, experienced kicker” and stated that the Cowboys do not believe there is a better option available at the moment.

