Jerry Rice’s son, Brenden Rice, has announced his transfer.

Brenden Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, has announced his transfer.

The Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of a legendary NFL wide receiver two years ago.

In October of this year, Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado.

Regrettably, he’s ready to move on after two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Rice announced his departure from the University of Colorado on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Rice said in a statement that it was one of the most difficult decisions he’d ever had to make.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to Colorado’s adoring fans and coaches.

Buff nation has shown me nothing but love and support since I committed, and I am eternally grateful.”

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer