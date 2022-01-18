Jerry Rice’s son has made a major transfer announcement.

Jerry Rice’s son makes a major transfer announcement.

In Hollywood, Lincoln Riley is a major player.

Riley has landed a number of high-profile transfers since taking over USC’s program, including the son of GOAT wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Brenden Rice, Rice’s son, announced his decision to transfer within the conference, from Colorado to sunny Southern California, on Tuesday.

Rice tweeted, “Time to WORK!!! DeuceLivesOn!! (hashtag)FightOn.”

Jerry Rice’s Son Announces Major Transfer Destination

