Jesse Lingard, a Manchester United outcast, has released a grueling gym workout video in the hopes of resuming his career in 2022.

Jesse Lingard, a Man United outcast, has shared a grueling gym workout video in the hopes of resuming his career in 2022.

JESSE LINGARD has shared videos from a grueling gym workout as he tries to get back into shape for the season.

The Manchester United star’s 202122 campaign has not gone as well as he had hoped.

Lingard hasn’t played much under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick, despite a brilliant loan spell with West Ham last season.

But he isn’t going to let that stop him from working hard.

Lingard, 29, used his Instagram story to post clips of himself lifting heavy weights in the gym.

As he plans his next move, the England midfielder is in great shape.

He’ll be out of contract at the end of the season, and he’s drawn a lot of attention.

West Ham would love to have him back on a permanent basis at London Stadium.

GET CHELSEA AT 201 TO BEAT CHESTERFIELD IN THE FA CUP BETTING SPECIAL.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked.

Lingard has appeared in 12 games across all competitions this season, but has yet to start a Premier League match.

In fact, since his appointment, Rangnick hasn’t allowed him to spend a single minute in the Prem.

Lingard scored two goals as a substitute against Newcastle and West Ham early in the season.

He wants to play first-team football in order to help Gareth Southgate’s England team qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Despite being a fan favorite of Southgate’s, he narrowly missed out on a place in the Euro 2020 squad.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.