Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of United’s match against Crystal Palace.

For the first time, Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick is in charge.

And he kept the same starting XI that started the 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday, which he watched from the stands with his new girlfriend.

However, two players were left out of the Arsenal squad entirely for the Palace match.

Lingard and Martial were both subs three days ago, but neither was on the list this afternoon at Old Trafford. Lingard has been linked with a January move to West Ham and Newcastle.

“After yesterday’s training, Jesse and Anthony indicated that they didn’t feel well, that they felt pain,” said new boss Rangnick.

“This is why they aren’t part of the squad.”

Lingard’s injury has received more attention, with reports claiming that the star has twisted his ankle.

Rangnick received more good news on the injury front when Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared to play.

After his match-winning two-goal heroics, the Portuguese legend limped off against Arsenal.

He was thought to have hurt himself while performing his famous goal celebration, but he was fit and ready to take on the Eagles.

However, not everyone was pleased with Rangnick’s first starting lineup, with many criticizing him on Twitter for being too defensive by keeping Scott McTominay and Fred in the lineup.

