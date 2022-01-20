Jesse Lingard of Manchester United is closing in on a permanent move to Newcastle following the rejection of his first loan bid.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United is closing in on a permanent move to Newcastle after a second bid was rejected following a loan rejection.

NEWCASTLE have made Jesse Lingard their top priority and are closing in on a deal.

Lingard, 29, was the subject of a loan offer from Newcastle earlier this week, but it was turned down.

The Magpies have made a permanent offer to United for the attacking midfielder.

According to The Telegraph, the bid is still being considered, but Lingard is enticed by the generous offer.

United are rumored to be more willing to let Lingard leave on a permanent basis, but the player prefers to keep his options open for the time being.

They want around £12 million for the England international, and they could lose him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

A fee of £5-6 million could be included in any loan agreement.

Newcastle has reportedly increased their initial offer and identified Lingard as their top target, ahead of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Toon is willing to pay Carlos £110,000 per week, but an unnamed Premier League rival is also interested.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is also on the lookout for a new left-back, with Mitchel Bakker of Bayer Leverkusen being mentioned.

Christian Eriksen, a free agent, has also been linked to a move to St. Louis.

Following his release from Serie A champions Inter Milan, the former Inter Milan midfielder is planning a return to the Premier League.

