Jesse Lingard of Manchester United is ‘in talks with Tottenham about a transfer’… but will not leave until the summer.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United is ‘in talks with Tottenham over a transfer’… but will not leave until the summer.

Jesse Lingard has reportedly been contacted by Tottenham Hotspur about a possible transfer.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the Manchester United outcast has yet to start a Premier League game this season and has yet to play a single minute of league action.

According to football.london, the 29-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he is a target for Tottenham.

The North Londoners have made contact with Lingard’s camp to discuss a transfer, with January and summer moves both being options.

A summer switch is said to be more likely, as Lingard will be able to set his own terms as a free agent.

Lingard will receive a signing-on fee instead of a transfer fee from Manchester United, and he will be able to demand higher wages because he is a free agent.

Furthermore, there are doubts about Manchester United’s willingness to sell to a top-four rival this month.

Lingard’s versatility, which allows him to play in attacking midfield, on the wing, or even as a second striker, is thought to be admired by Spurs.

Lingard is one of a number of players set to be moved on from Old Trafford due to a lack of playing time.

According to reports, up to SEVENTEEN players at the club are unhappy and want to leave at the end of the season.

With opportunities on the pitch scarce, the playmaker was recently filmed in the gym, demonstrating a strenuous workout routine in order to stay in shape.

Newcastle has been linked with a move for Lingard, but that interest appears to have died down in recent days.

West Ham are also reportedly interested in reuniting with the player who spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium.

Lingard scored nine goals and added five assists in only 16 appearances for the Hammers last season.

