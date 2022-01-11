Jesse Lingard of Manchester United muscled off two Aston Villa defenders before displaying outrageous skill to waste time in the FA Cup.

Watch Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard muscle off two Aston Villa defenders before wasting time in the FA Cup with some outrageous skill.

On Monday night, JESSE LINGARD was the talk of Old Trafford after a stunning display of skill.

Lingard has struggled for game time for Manchester United this season, but he showed no signs of rust in United’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

STOP IT @JesseLingard (hashtag)EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.comB2LlZniWDz @JesseLingard (hashtag)EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.comB2LlZniWDz @JesseLingard (hashtag

Lingard picked up the ball in the corner with United clinging to a slender lead in the dying moments of the game.

And he deflected both Ezri Konsa and Matt Targett’s attention before outfoxing the Villa duo with an outrageous back-heel move.

With his flamboyant skill, the 29-year-old managed to keep possession and help his team gain some crucial seconds.

Lingard has only played a minor role for United this season, but he was recently filmed in the gym demonstrating a rigorous workout routine.

Lingard used his strength to hold off both Konsa and Targett thanks to those grueling sessions.

Lingard was only given a five-minute cameo off the bench on Monday night, which was unfortunate given his hard work.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Lingard’s deception was dubbed the “Highlight of the Game” by one fan, despite the fact that the match was far from a classic.

“Wtf! he left them looking for the ball, guy [has]got talent,” another exclaimed.

Others compared Lingard’s deception to that of Ronaldinho, with “Lingardinho” comments made in response to his fancy footwork.

Despite his talent, Lingard has only started eight Premier League games this season.

Since taking over at Old Trafford, interim manager Ralf Rangnick hasn’t allowed him to play a single minute in the league.

He’ll be out of contract at the end of the season, and he’s been courted by other teams.

West Ham have expressed an interest in bringing him back to London Stadium on a permanent basis, while Newcastle and Tottenham have also been mentioned.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.