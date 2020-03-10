Jesse Lingard ‘set to be sold by Manchester United after losing confidence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’

Jesse Lingard will reportedly be axed from Manchester United this summer after losing the confidence of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The under-fire 27-year-old has failed to impress this campaign and was relegated to a back-up role after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January.

And according to Goal, Lingard is set to be shipped out at the end of the season, with super agent Mino Raiola tasked with securing him a move away.

Lingard has largely been restricted to cameo appearances in the Europa League and FA Cup, and could only muster two goals in his last 35 games.

The England international recruited Raiola, who remains a deeply unpopular figure among the corridors at Old Trafford, as his new agent earlier this year – and the divisive negotiator could scramble into action despite Lingard’s contract running until 2021.

With little progress made concerning an extension, it appears likely Lingard’s sale will be used to fund the planned rebuild at the club.

United are believed to have identified Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison as primary targets for Solskjaer’s second full campaign at the helm of his former club, which would force Lingard further down the pecking order.

But despite his uncertain future, the same report states that Lingard regards himself as one of the best No 10s operating in European football.

This is a stark contrast to Solskjaer’s appraisal of the club’s academy graduate, with questions remaining surrounding Lingard’s application in training.

The United manager is understood to have demanded that the star improves his work ethic throughout the rest of the term.

Goal also believes that there is not yet an indication of any strong interest from potential suitors.

Solskjaer has demanded that Lingard and Andreas Pereira react after losing their starting spots.

The under-performing duo were entirely absent from United’s matchday squad for their clash with Watford on February 23, with the United boss admitting he refuses to feel ‘sorry’ for his struggling charges.

United condemned supporters who aimed verbal abuse at Lingard as he boarded the team bus after their FA Cup win at Derby, in a disturbing indication that patience is rapidly running thin with the attacker.