Jesse Lingard’s chances of returning to West Ham have been boosted after David Moyes admitted that the team’s attack needs to be strengthened.

Jesse Lingard’s chances of joining West Ham in January have improved after David Moyes admitted he needs to improve his attacking options.

Said Benrahma will be away for the majority of January for the Africa Cup of Nations, putting additional pressure on the London club’s limited options in the future.

To improve the potency of his Hammers front line, Moyes wants to bring in a player who can play both out wide and centrally, and Manchester United ace Lingard fits the bill perfectly.

While the West Ham manager will not discuss bringing the England star back to the London Stadium while he is under contract with United, Lingard will become a free agent in the summer and a January transfer could be possible.

“Perhaps we can add to the front line in some way,” Moyes said, “which might give us other options as well.”

“Said can fill a variety of roles; he can play ten or off the left, and we can decide how we use him on any given day.”

“I believe you must first acquire the appropriate players, after which you may require players who require additional time to adjust.”

“Of course, we’d like to strengthen, and of course, we’d like to see you continue to improve and challenge the best teams in the world.”

Moyes has struggled to find an out-and-out striker who can provide additional options to Michail Antonio, who is currently the only striker on the team.

However, while on loan with United last season, Lingard openly discussed how the Manchester United star is versatile enough to play multiple roles and add offensive threat.

Given his desire to only bring in players who can hit the ground running, the 28-year-old’s return to the club on a permanent basis is one of the few options available to him.

Lingard is desperate to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next year’s World Cup, but he knows he needs regular playing time to have a chance.

That isn’t going to happen at Old Trafford, so the only option is to leave in January – but that is contingent on United’s willingness to make a deal.

Lingard and West Ham would benefit from a loan until the end of the season, but United would lose out on any potential transfer fee before his contract expires…

