Jesse Marsch, the Red Bull Salzburg coach, has been added to the Celtic management team.

As a Red Bull Salzburg coach, Jesse Marsch has been thrown into the Celtic manager mix.

The American coach has been impressing John Collins in Austria’s top flight.

Former Celtic assistant manager John Collins has tipped Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch as the ideal candidate for the job.

In his first season in the Bundesliga, the 47-year-old American coach won the double and leads by six points this season.

It’s his first role in Europe after starting his career with the Montreal Impact and the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

In 2015, he was named US Coach of the Year.

But it was his coaching against Liverpool in the Champions League that caught Collins’ attention.

“Jesse Marsch, the American at Red Bull Salzburg, is a name I’d throw into the hat,” he said.

Sometimes in the Champions League, you see a team put on a show that sticks with you.

“I remember seeing them play at Anfield, and they were down 3-0 after 36 minutes, but they rallied to 3-3 and lost 4-3.”

“Wow!, that’s a good football coach!” I exclaimed.

Collins believes Frank Lampard has the potential to succeed at Parkhead.

The former England captain enjoyed a successful spell at Derby County before guiding a young Chelsea team to victory in the Champions League against all odds.

Collins believes his track record with younger players makes him an appealing proposition after spending significant funds this season on a rebuild.

“Frank Lampard has a good football brain, but he was treated badly at Chelsea,” he said.

Celtic is a club that signs young players who need to be developed rather than buying the finished product.

“I think Lampard is similar to Steven Gerrard in that he’s a smart young man who was a fantastic player.”