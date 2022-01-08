Jessica Pegula, the richest tennis player in the world, is a £3.6 billion heiress whose father Terry outbid Trump for the Buffalo Bills.

Jessica Pegula, the world’s wealthiest tennis player, is a £3.6 billion heiress whose father Terry beat Trump to the Buffalo Bills purchase.

Jessica Pegula, the heiress to a billionaire’s fortune, doesn’t have to work.

But the 27-year-old American star defied all odds at the Australian Open last year, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Jennifer Brady.

She’s already won £1 million in prize money, but that’s a drop in the bucket compared to what she stands to inherit.

Because she’s Terry Pegula’s beautiful daughter, who made a £3.6 billion fortune in natural gas development.

The self-made businessman owns the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League, which he purchased in 2014 after outbidding Donald Trump and Jon Bon Jovi, as well as a number of other sports franchises.

Jessica could also spend her free time on her father’s £14 million superyacht.

She is worth more than Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova combined.

Jessica could have easily retired from the game in the last few years.

She considered it before defying the odds at this year’s Australian Open, despite being plagued by persistent hip and knee injuries.

She’s beaten Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, former US Open champion Sam Stosur, former world No. 10 Kristina Mladenovic, and fifth seed Elina Svitolina so far.

And you can’t rule out the possibility of her going even further.

Jessica’s main goal is to become more than Terry Pegula’s daughter.

“When I was younger, it was more like I wanted to make a name for myself,” she told Wide World of Sport, “but as I got older, I realized I should embrace the whole family aspect of it instead.”

“It was almost hurting me in a way because it wouldn’t go away, but I learned to embrace it and enjoy it.”

“Tennis is my passion, my job, and my career.”

It’s very distinct, and my parents don’t have much say in what I do on the court right now.”

Terry Pegula began his career as a petroleum engineer for Getty Oil before founding East Resources with a £5,400 loan from his family in 1983.

He began by looking for and drilling for oil, then transitioned to natural gas.

He sold assets to East Resources to Royal Dutch Shell for £3.4 billion in 2010, and the remaining assets to American Energy Partners, LP for £1.2 billion four years later.

Terry’s sports company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, was already in operation at the time, with his wife Kim serving as CEO and president.

In 2014, they scored their biggest win when they

