Jesus Corona, a Mexican winger, has moved from Porto to Sevilla.

Jesus Corona, a Mexican winger who previously played for Porto, has joined Sevilla.

He has signed a contract with the Spanish club that will last until 2025.

On Friday, Jesus Corona moved from Porto to Sevilla, Spain.

“Sevilla FC is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement with FC Porto for Jesus Manuel Corona’s signing,” the La Liga club said in a statement.

“The Mexican, who holds a Portuguese passport, plays on the right wing and is contracted to the club until 2025,” the statement continued.

Corona won two league titles in Portugal during his six-and-a-half years at Porto.

The 29-year-old player began his career in his native Mexico with Monterrey before joining Twente in 2013.

With Monterrey, he made history by becoming the first player to win the CONCACAF Champions League three times.

He also played 63 times for Mexico and was a member of the national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.