Jhonatan Restrepo wins the time trial

Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo won a fourth stage victory this Saturday, February 29, 2020, against the time trial which passed through the famous Kigali Wall. Eritrean Biniam Hailu Girmay took second place, Swiss Patrick Schelling third. The rider of the Androni-Giocattoli team took 27 seconds in the yellow jersey Natnael Tesfazion, 21st in this first time trial since the first edition of the Tour du Rwanda in 2009. On the eve of the last stage on the hills of Kigali, the first four in the general classification stand in less than two minutes.