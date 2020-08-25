Jiangsu Suning held by Shenzhen FC in CSL

Jiangsu Suning were held to a 1-1 draw by Shenzhen FC in the seventh round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Monday.

Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira gave Suning the lead with just four minutes on the clock, calmly unleashing a volley from the left after collecting a long pass.

Shenzhen launched several fast counter-attacks before half-time but could not find a way to break the deadlock.

However, in the 50th minute, Shenzhen hauled themselves level as Dai Weijun’s cross found John Mary, who jinked past two defenders and lashed the ball high into the roof of the net.

“We were a little bit impatient in the second half, and attempted too many shots from long range,” said Jiangsu midfielder Luo Jing afterwards.

The result sees Jiangsu stay third in CSL Group A, while Shenzhen rank fifth.