Jim Caldwell Claims He Didn’t Turn Down Interviews With Two NFL Teams

According to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell turned down two interview opportunities on Friday.

“According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request an interview, and he declined both requests,” Fowler and Graziano wrote on ESPN. “This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and is already reaching out to candidates for his staff.”

Caldwell responded to the report on Saturday morning.

The former head coach of the Detroit Lions said he did not turn down interviews with the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Caldwell wrote in his statement, “I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas.”

“Those rumors are false.

I have a great deal of respect for both organizations as well as the Wilf and Davis families, and I jumped at the chance to speak with them.”

Look: Jim Caldwell Says He Didn’t Decline Interviews With 2 NFL Teams

Look: Jim Caldwell Says He Didn’t Decline Interviews With 2 NFL Teams