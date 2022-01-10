Jim Caldwell Is Expected To Get ‘Strong Consideration’ For The NFL’s First Season

Jim Caldwell, a former NFL head coach, could be getting a second chance soon.

The firing of Brian Flores by the Miami Dolphins stunned the NFL world on Monday morning.

If the Dolphins already have another coach in mind, the move makes sense.

Jim Harbaugh of Michigan, according to some, could be the man.

Caldwell, on the other hand, could be the eventual selection.

Caldwell is said to be “strongly considered” for the now-vacant Miami position.

