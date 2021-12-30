Jim Gray has a brilliant idea for the NFL’s Madden Tribute.

Jim Gray has a fantastic idea for the NFL’s Madden Tribute.

In the days since NFL legend John Madden passed away, countless tributes have been paid to the former coach and broadcaster by players, coaches, and others.

However, finding the ideal, permanent tribute for the late icon has been difficult.

Jim Gray, on the other hand, may have discovered the ideal solution.

Gray proposed renaming the NFL’s annual “All-Pro” team the “All-Madden” team on Twitter on Thursday.

During his time as a broadcaster in the 1980s, Madden created the All-Madden team.

“A group of players who Madden thought represented football and played the game the way he thought it should be played,” according to the description.

Similar to this, the Madden NFL video game franchise implemented “All-Madden mode” as the most difficult difficulty level.

The phrase was even used in the title of one of Madden’s books.

NFL fans are completely enamored with the concept: