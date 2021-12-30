Jim Harbaugh Confirms That Michigan’s Big Ten Player Isn’t In Florida Right Now

Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan’s Star Isn’t In Florida Right Now

Michigan appears to be without one of their biggest stars just hours before the school’s biggest game in over 20 years.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about star defensive back Daxton “Dax” Hill’s mysterious absence on Thursday.

Many people were surprised when Harbaugh said Hill wasn’t with the team in Florida.

Harbaugh stated, “He is currently not in Florida.”

“At the moment, he isn’t available.

He could be.

He could be here right now.

“Perhaps.”

Harbaugh dodged the question of whether or not Hill would return to the team.

He also provided no explanation for Hill’s absence from the team.

“His legal status is in doubt.

Right now, he’s working on a project.

On Friday, he said, “We’ll learn more today.”

