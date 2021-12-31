Jim Harbaugh Could Make a Big Move, Says Paul Finebaum

Jim Harbaugh’s Big Move Isn’t Off the Table, Says Paul Finebaum

The question of whether Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL has been raised several times in recent weeks.

Paul Finebaum discussed his thoughts on this topic during a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM.”

Harbaugh, according to Finebaum, would only leave Michigan for the NFL if he was given one condition.

If the Wolverines win the national championship this season, he believes Harbaugh will leave.

“I believe Jim Harbaugh would be ready for the NFL after winning a national championship,” Finebaum said.

“Having said that after his best season as a college coach, a lot of us have forgotten how good he was with the 49ers.”

He attended two [NFC] championship games.

He was in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Of course, he lost to his brother when the Ravens won.”

Harbaugh’s coaching style, according to Finebaum, is more suited to the professional game.

“I believe he is more suited to that game.”

The fact that Jim Harbaugh, a man who was written off by everyone, including myself, wins the national championship and then marches off to the Bears or wherever he wants to go would be a Disney movie.

However, I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The Raiders have been linked to Harbaugh, though there’s no guarantee he’s on their radar.

Harbaugh had a 44-19-1 record with the San Francisco 49ers during his four-year tenure.

In 2012, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance.

Harbaugh’s return to the NFL would be entertaining, but he’s happy in Ann Arbor.

