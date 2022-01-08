Jim Harbaugh “expected interest” from one NFL team.

One NFL team piqued Jim Harbaugh’s interest.

The NFL is showing a lot of interest in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the Wolverines coach is reportedly interested in working with at least one team.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Harbaugh will “at least listen” to the Raiders’ pitch as they look for their next head coach on the sideline.

“The [Raiders] will conduct a thorough coaching search, and [Michigan] coach Jim Harbaugh has piqued interest,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay,” adding, “He will, at the very least, listen.”

Jim Harbaugh “Expected To Have Interest” In 1 NFL Team

Jim Harbaugh “Expected To Have Interest” In 1 NFL Team

From @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders will conduct a thorough coaching search, and #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest. He will, at least, listen. An update on one of the more intriguing names… pic.twitter.com/QayzSekbIS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022