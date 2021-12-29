Jim Harbaugh Has Been Mentioned As A Possible NFL Head Coach

Jim Harbaugh has been mentioned as a candidate for the position of NFL head coach.

It wouldn’t be an NFL offseason without Jim Harbaugh speculation.

Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah got them going today, even though the regular season isn’t over yet.

Jeremiah asked Brooks on their “Move The Sticks” podcast if he could see Harbaugh taking over as head coach of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Brooks was unafraid to speak his mind.

Brooks said, “This is the ideal time for it.”

“If you’re Jim Harbaugh, you’ve turned a pay cut and a contract reduction into a significant payday.”

Either at Michigan or in the National Football League, where you were a huge success.”

Harbaugh finally broke through as a head coach at Michigan this year, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Brooks went on to say that the 58-year-old’s offensive background and ability to “embrace the Raiders’ brand” would make him a good fit in Vegas.

“If you look at the way this team is built right now, he could find a way to win with that team,” Brooks added.

