Jim Harbaugh Has Made A Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About His Pay Cut

Jim Harbaugh has made a frank admission about his pay cut.

Winning appears to be the most important thing to the College Football Coach of the Year.

Longtime program leader Jim Harbaugh took a 10% pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year after a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020.

Despite the pay cut, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has his 12-1 team in position to compete for a national title in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh gave a telling response when asked about his 2021 pay cut.

“It’s not a big deal.”

According to college football insider Ralph D Russo, he said, “It’s just money.”

