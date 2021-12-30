Jim Harbaugh Has Made A Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About His Pay Cut

Jim Harbaugh has made a frank admission about his pay cut.
Winning appears to be the most important thing to the College Football Coach of the Year.
Longtime program leader Jim Harbaugh took a 10% pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year after a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020.
Despite the pay cut, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has his 12-1 team in position to compete for a national title in this year’s College Football Playoff.
Harbaugh gave a telling response when asked about his 2021 pay cut.
“It’s not a big deal.”
According to college football insider Ralph D Russo, he said, “It’s just money.”
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Pay Cut
Jim Harbaugh on taking a pay cut after last season:
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 30, 2021
Harbaugh announces he and wife Sarah are giving whatever incentive bonus money he earns this season back to the athletic department to distribute to those in the dept who had to endure pay cuts last year because of Covid — “Inside Michigan Football” radio w @JonJansen77 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aMGuUsBZfM
— angelique (@chengelis) November 30, 2021