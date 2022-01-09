Jim Harbaugh is said to be generating more “buzz.”

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly generating a lot of “buzz.”

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Jim Harbaugh joining the NFL, with the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly being open to the idea.

While several NFL teams are rumored to be interested in Harbaugh, one team in particular is said to be interested right now.

On Sunday morning, Pro Football Talk reported that Harbaugh and the Raiders are generating “buzz.”

“For the time being, there’s a buzz in league circles that team owner Mark Davis wants, and will get, former 49ers and current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

In his first year, he led a 6-10 team to the NFC Championship game, and in his second year, he came close to winning the Super Bowl.

Mike Florio reports on “the man who went 44-19-1 as an NFL head coach in four seasons.”

There’s Reportedly Growing “Buzz” For Jim Harbaugh

There’s Reportedly Growing “Buzz” For Jim Harbaugh