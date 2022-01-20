Jim Harbaugh Is Supposedly Considering Two NFL Positions

Jim Harbaugh Is Supposedly Considering At Least Two NFL Positions

This week, there has been a lot of talk about Jim Harbaugh joining the NFL.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Wednesday night, sources inside Michigan football believe Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered.

Feldman wrote, via The Athletic, that “they also know Harbaugh can be difficult to read.”

“Their suspicions could be correct, but they also know he’s never coached anywhere for more than four years prior to his seven years in Ann Arbor.”

They’ve all thought he’d want to coach in the NFL again at some point.”

According to DaBearsBlog.com, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has not ruled out the Chicago Bears.

“Let me be clear: Jim Harbaugh has not ruled out the Chicago Bears.”

On Thursday afternoon, DaBearsBlog tweeted, “(And the Bears haven’t ruled him out.)”

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

