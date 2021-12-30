Jim Harbaugh reveals what John Madden texted him after the Buckeyes beat Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh reveals what John Madden texted him after Ohio State’s win.

The death of NFL legend John Madden this week has had the sports world in a state of mourning.

At the age of 85, the former Raiders head coach and broadcasting legend passed away unexpectedly.

A number of people have told stories in the last few days that exemplify Madden’s enormous impact on the game of football.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s head coach, provided one of the best examples.

Harbaugh revealed earlier this season that Madden texted him to compliment his offensive line’s performance after the Wolverines upset the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game.

“As a former offensive lineman, I really appreciate offensive line play,” John Madden wrote in the text, “and that performance in that game was as good as he’s ever seen,” Harbaugh said.

Earlier this week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh paid tribute to Madden in a heartfelt statement.

“Coach Madden embodied everything good about family, football, and life in general.

John Madden had an uncanny ability to simplify the complicated.

Coach’s impact and legacy will live on forever,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the program. “He left for all a love and passion for our great game of football in his actions and words, and coach’s impact and legacy will live on forever.”

“We know his grandfather would be proud of his grandson Jesse, who has been a major contributor to our team.

Jesse and the Madden family are in our thoughts and prayers as they grieve.

“May a legend rest in peace.”