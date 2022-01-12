Jim Harbaugh Says Something About NFL Rumors

Jim Harbaugh Dispels NFL Rumors

Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of the University of Michigan, has been linked to several NFL teams in recent weeks.

It’s unclear whether he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros at this time, but he doesn’t seem to mind the rumors.

Harbaugh addressed the recent NFL rumors while in Houston this week for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award presentation.

His point of view on the subject was fascinating.

When asked about the latest NFL rumors, Harbaugh said, “It’s a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year, so.”

There was talk last offseason that Harbaugh might leave Michigan because he couldn’t win at a high level there.

After a year, he has proven to be capable of leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

