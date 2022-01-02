Jim Harbaugh Seems To Be Sending A Message Regarding His Future

Jim Harbaugh Seems To Be Sending A Strong Message Regarding His Future

Despite losing to Georiga in the CFP on Friday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be happy where he is.

Many Wolverine fans assumed this would be his final season as head coach, but that is no longer the case.

After the game, Harbaugh spoke to the media and stated that he is ready to keep this thing going.

Harbaugh said, “It was a fantastic season.”

“To me, this is one of Michigan football’s best seasons, and we were trying to make it even better tonight.”

For this group, it’s still early days.

It’s where it started last year, and it’ll start all over again this year.”

Harbaugh has a 61-24 record at Michigan and just led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2003.

Against the Bulldogs on Friday night, nothing went right for the Wolverines.

Their defense was unable to stop anything the Bulldogs threw at them, and their offense was unable to continue where it left off against the Hawkeyes.

Michigan, on the other hand, will be a force again next season as it attempts to return to the College Football Playoff. With Harbaugh at the helm, there’s a good chance it will happen.

Jim Harbaugh Appears To Send Clear Message About His Future

Jim Harbaugh Appears To Send Clear Message About His Future