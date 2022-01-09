Jim Harbaugh Shouldn’t Leave Michigan For The Bears, According To Colin Cowherd

Following the success of the Michigan Wolverines in 2021, Jim Harbaugh has been mentioned as a possible NFL head coach.

While the opportunity to return to the NFL is appealing, the seventh-year program director is in a good spot in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh, who is set to earn more than (dollar)4 million per year through the end of his contract in 2025, may find it difficult to leave his current collegiate position.

Colin Cowherd, a Fox Sports analyst, thinks so.

“It’d be difficult for me to leave Michigan.”

On today’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd said of Harbaugh’s situation, “There’s a lot of happiness and a lot of answers.”

Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Think Jim Harbaugh Should Leave Michigan For Bears

Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Think Jim Harbaugh Should Leave Michigan For Bears