Jim Harbaugh’s admission about Michigan’s mindset for Ohio State is eye-opening.

Jim Harbaugh’s Remarks On Michigan’s Attitude Towards Ohio State Are Insightful.

Since taking over at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has never lost to Ohio State.

In fact, he’s the only Michigan head coach to lose each of his first five games against Ohio State.

Harbaugh, on the other hand, believes that this year is different.

Heading into the 117th edition of “The Game,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes this is the year he finally breaks through and beats Ohio State.

He explained that it’s because he sees a fire in his players that matches his own.

“I see it in their eyes,” says the narrator.

It’s in their voices that I hear it.

That’s how we all feed off of each other.

I feel as if I’m looking in the mirror when I look at them.

According to Anthony Broome of On3 Sports, Harbaugh said, “I’m seeing the same confidence in them that I feel inside of me.”

After a string of impressive performances from his Michigan team, Harbaugh has earned the right to be confident in 2021.

After going 2-4 last season, the Wolverines have rebounded to go 10-1 this season and put themselves in a position to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh’s team will have to get past Ohio State before they can qualify for the playoffs.

The Wolverines had been unable to defeat the Buckeyes in recent years even before he arrived.

Michigan has only won “The Game” twice in the last two decades, in 2003 and 2011.

The last eight meetings have gone to Ohio State.

Michigan will have a chance to end that streak at home this Saturday in what will undoubtedly be the game of rivalry week.

The important Big Ten East game will begin at noon ET.

