Jim Harbaugh’s decision is openly admitted by a Michigan commit.

This offseason, Jim Harbaugh had to make a big decision.

In the world of recruiting, the decision he made has already had an impact.

In recent weeks, Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL jobs.

The Raiders were the first team that came to mind as a possible landing spot.

The Vikings then expressed interest and conducted two interviews with Harbaugh.

Finally, the 58-year-old chose to remain in Ann Arbor.

For a variety of reasons, the decision was unexpected.

Most notably, Harbaugh seemed to have vanished.

On Saturday, his decision to stay had an impact on a recruit’s decision to join Michigan.

On Saturday evening, three-star running back Cole Cabana pledged to Michigan.

He admitted after the decision that if Harbaugh had left Ann Arbor for the NFL, he would have postponed his commitment.

“I was going to delay my commitment to see who they got as a head coach when I thought he (Harbaugh) was going to leave for sure,” Cabana said after his announcement to MLive.

“If it hadn’t been for (offensive coordinator) Josh Gattis or someone else, I would have gone up and met them before committing.”

“I definitely wanted (Harbaugh) to stay.”

I adore him.

I was more focused on my relationship with (running backs coach) Mike Hart because I knew he’d stay, but I was happy to see (Harbaugh) stay.”

Jim Harbaugh is coming off of his best season as Michigan’s head coach.

Last season, the Wolverines defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten, and were invited to the College Football Playoff.

Later this year, Harbaugh will try to build on his fantastic 2021 season.

That is, if another NFL opportunity does not present itself.

