Jim Harbaugh’s Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

The College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Open Letter

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a four-year extension after finishing the 2020 season with a 2-4 record.

In comparison to his original (dollar)8 million base salary, the average salary in this deal was a significant pay cut.

In addition to the new contract, Harbaugh is one of three Michigan coaches who have agreed to take a 10% pay cut for the fiscal year 2021.

This year, Harbaugh boosted his stock by leading Michigan to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Depending on the outcome of Friday’s game against Georgia, his stock could skyrocket even higher.

Harbaugh recently said, “No big deal,” when asked about taking a pay cut. At the end of the day, Harbaugh believes it’s “just money.”

Some fans believe Harbaugh truly believes this.

Others believe he’s using his pay cut as an incentive to make the Playoffs.

“I believe there’s a part of this that Harbaugh genuinely feels,” one supporter said.

“A pay cut has no effect on his way of life, and there’s only so much money his way of life can spend.”

However, there is a part of him who is a fierce competitor, and that is what the pay cut meant in that context.”

There’s a part of this I think Harbaugh genuinely feels. The way he lives his life isn’t changed by a pay cut and there’s only so much money his way of living can spend. There is, however, the part of him that’s a fierce competitor and what the pay cut represented in that context https://t.co/XSXgEmLVpi — Josh Mansour (@joshmansour) December 30, 2021

Funny thing is they’ll probably give him a raise anyway right after the restructuring given he beat OSU and made the playoff. https://t.co/VkShXmZvns — SBG (@ORLGators) December 30, 2021