Jim Harbaugh’s New Look Receives Positive Reaction from the College Football Community

Jim Harbaugh is preparing to lead Michigan to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

But before the Wolverines take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl, he made one significant wardrobe change.

Harbaugh will wear cleats at Hard Rock Stadium tonight, according to Michigan insider Nick Baumgardner.

Harbaugh, he pointed out, always wears cleats when his teams play on natural grass.

One of Harbaugh’s quirks is his frequent use of cleats, which has gotten him into trouble on occasion.

When visiting Wilson’s house, Harbaugh famously refused to take off his cleats, which cost him the top recruit.

Some Michigan fans, however, believe Harbaugh’s cleats will serve as a talisman for the team tonight.

Some fans are looking forward to seeing Harbaugh put on his cleats against the Bulldogs, whether it’s jokingly or not.

Others simply enjoyed seeing such information on their Twitter feeds: