Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has shared an incredible video of himself powerlifting.

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has shared an incredible video of himself powerlifting.

Jim Irsay is best known for owning the Indianapolis Colts for a long time.

However, as he recently stated, the 62-year-old executive has an impressive athletic resume.

Irsay posted a video from his powerlifting days to Twitter on Tuesday night.

He weighed 307 pounds and squatted 525 pounds at the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships in the video.

Here’s the link to the video:

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Shares Incredible Video Of Himself Powerlifting

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Shares Incredible Video Of Himself Powerlifting