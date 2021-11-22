Jim Irsay’s Video Goes Viral In The NFL

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, was in a giving mood during his team’s rout of the Buffalo Bills yesterday.

Irsay posted a video of himself in his suite at Highmark Stadium, interacting with Bills fans seated in front of his box, on Twitter this morning.

In the video, Irsay can be seen handing out autographed (dollar)100 bills to Buffalo fans.

“Giving some personally autographed ‘Benjamins’ to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday),” Irsay wrote.

The general consensus is that Irsay, who is worth (dollar)3.5 billion according to Forbes, has pulled off an incredible flex.

If you’re going to see your team play and they get blown out 41-15, (dollar)100 from the opposing team’s owner isn’t a bad consolation prize.

The Colts are on the mend after a 1-4 start.

Indianapolis has won five of its last six games and is now firmly in the AFC playoff picture, with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming next week.

The NFL World Reacts to Jim Irsay’s Viral Video

Sorry for kicking your ass heres a hundred dollars. Class act through in through https://t.co/yG7paeL71r — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 22, 2021

Autographing $100 bills and saying “you’ll probably spend it anyway” might be the biggest flex of all time https://t.co/WXNDhXLyRo — Zach Williams (@zwilly33) November 22, 2021

Is this the biggest flex in the history of humanity? https://t.co/6qs8fFDxML — Nick DeSanti (@N_DeSanti7) November 22, 2021

Big Jim Irsay handing out $100 bills to Buffalo fans for Thanksgiving. What a guy https://t.co/zfI02j2fQ0 — Bryce Howard (@hwvrd) November 22, 2021