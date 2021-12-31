Jim McElwain’s Bowl-Winning Postgame Celebration Has Gone Viral

The Postgame Bowl Win Celebration of Jim McElwain Has Gone Viral

Postgame celebrations involving the food that serves as the game’s sponsor are one of the most unique traditions of the college football bowl season.

After his team won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was drenched in mayonnaise.

After beating Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was showered with Cheez-Its.

After Central Michigan defeated Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl this afternoon, Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain received a Frosted Flakes shower.

Gary Danielson, a game analyst for CBS Sports, correctly stated, “Better than mayonnaise.”

Watch: Jim McElwain’s Postgame Bowl Win Celebration Goes Viral

Watch: Jim McElwain’s Postgame Bowl Win Celebration Goes Viral